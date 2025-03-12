Debra Wilson Praised On X For Her Lifelong Work In Video Games
Gamers Check A Hater On X For Complaining About Debra Wilson Being In ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’
respect her name. Wilson’s likeness and voice have been credited in roughly 111 games over the years, including the Star Wars Jedi franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Diablo IV, and Avowed. You can head here to check her entire resume. Most recently, it was revealed during Hideo Kojima’s latest, and epic trailer for Death Stranding 2: On The Beach that Wilson would be in the game playing the role of “Doctor,” who has two right hands, in what is the most Kojima twist ever. Following the reveal, while everyone was left excited for Kojima’s next video game magna opus, one person complained about Wilson being in the game.Debra Wilson is a legend in the world of video games, and gamers are letting one user on X, formerly Twitter, know that after he complained about the actress’s appearance in Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. When you speak of Debra Wilson in the video game space, make sure you
One User On X Is Tired of Seeing Debra Wilson’s “Very Distinctive Face”A user on the X who goes by the handle @Endymion shared a screenshot of Wilson from the trailer with the caption, “Oh my god enough of this woman being in everything man.” He wasn’t done making an a** out of himself adding in a follow-up post, “And before anyone says anything else, she can act just fine I’m just tired of seeing her very distinctive face in everything.” He continued, “Every time her face shows up in some game it’s a legit jump scare to me. And western devs will say, “it’s hard to translate a female actors face to a game”. And yet every fcking time this lady is in something every studio seems to get her likeness to a T. These mfers are gaslighting me bro I swear to god.” Very interesting comments, especially the ones about Wilson’s looks.
Gamers Accuse The Debra Wilson Hater of Being RacistAnyway, gamers formed like Voltron to take down the hater, making very salient points about actors/actresses who work in the video game industry and basically accusing him of racism for his comments about Wilson’s face. “Very distinctive face.” Just fucking say it dude. It’s not like Elon will ban you for it anymore,” one user on X wrote in response to his post. Another user on X wrote, “There’s no way you have an issue with Debra Wilson of all people. Why are you tired of seeing her face? What’s the real problem? I want a legit answer, none of that grifter bullshit you’re peddling either.” Then there is the fact that Death Stranding 2: On The Beach also features Troy Baker, who happens to be in more games than Wilson. But @EndySimon wasn’t complaining about that. We wonder why he had nothing to say on that matter. “Ten minute trailer and this dipshit finds the few seconds with a Black woman to complain about when Troy fucking Baker is ALSO in this trailer and he’s in WAY more games than Debra Are you starting to see the grift yet?,” another post on X read. Debra Wilson will be protected at all costs. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
