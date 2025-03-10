Hideo Kojima Drops Epic ‘Death Stranding 2: On The Beach Trailer & Release Date, Gamers React To The ‘Metal Gear Solid’ Vibes

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Solid Snake’s Influence Appears In Death Stranding 2

The synopsis for the game reads:

Legendary video game designer Hideo Kojima has been teasing us that he was in the lab working on something, we had no idea it was an epic trailer for his next magnum opus, Death Stranding 2: On The Beach. Kojima dropped the trailer for DS2 during a panel at SXSW 2025 in Austin, TX while also giving us the one bit of information we have been waiting to hear for a long time, the game’s release date.Mark your calendars, PlayStation 5 owners. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach will be released exclusively on the console on June 26, 2025. Those who get their hands on the Digital Deluxe Edition or the Collector’s Edition get early access to the game beginning June 24.The 10-minute trailer gives fans a D E E P look at the upcoming game thanks to the numerous cinematics and gameplay clips, including a character and some other elements that give off Metal Gear Solid vibes.The character in question, pictured above, is Neil, played by Italian actor Luca Marinelli. In one scene featured in what can be considered one of the greatest video game trailers ever, Neil can be seen putting on a bandana like Solid Snake does in the Metal Gear franchise before leading a group of interesting and creepy-looking soldiers. Marienelli’s resemblance to the goat Snake and his appearance in DS2 shouldn’t shock anyone who follows Kojima. The video game designer and cinephile praised the actor in a 2020 Instagram post noting that if the actor wore a bandana he would be the “spitting image” of Solid Snake.Eagle-eyed gamers also noticed another possible call back to MGS with the introduction of Magellan Man. This giant tar-like creature fuses with the DHV Magellan and resembles the bi-pedal tank from Metal Gear Solid, Metal Gear Rex. In the trailer Magellan Man is piloted like the mechs in the Pacific Rim films and is used to take on other creepy giant tar-like creatures. The game’s plot continues from 2019’s Death Stranding, in which 19 million players took on the mission to connect the United States following the cataclysmic event that rocked the country.

Embark on an inspiring mission of human connection beyond the UCA. Sam — with companions by his side — sets out on a new journey to save humanity from extinction. Join them as they traverse a world beset by otherworldly enemies, obstacles and a haunting question: should we have connected? Step by step, legendary game creator Hideo Kojima changes the world once again.

The standard edition of Death Stranding 2 will cost $69.99. The Collector’s Edition is a hefty $229.99, and the Digital Deluxe Edition is $79.99. Pre-orders begin on March 17.We can’t wait to pick up the sticks for this one. Until then, you can see more reactions to Death Stranding 2: On The Beach’s new trailer below.