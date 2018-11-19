Delicious White Tears: MAGA Nuts Mad At Mariah Carey For Taking Pic With Colin Kaepernick

Mariah Carey is without a doubt one of the most beloved entertainers of her era and her pop music appeal has spanned generations. However, she lost some ground with the MAGA nutballs after posing with Colin Kaepernick in a photo and those fans are apparently throwing 20 years and more of fandom away.

Last Friday (Nov. 16), Carey was doing a New York press run for her latest album, Caution, and stopped by the studios of Hot 97. The songstress posted a photo of she and Kaepernick with her saying it was an honor to meet the activist and athlete.

Since putting up the photo, white fans from the MAGA side of the equation have expressed disappointment and the like for Carey aligning herself with Kap. As expected, the response on Twitter bordered between flat-out petulant outbursts to sneaky digs of racism.

We’ve collected some examples of the delicious white tears being shed over Mariah Carey and Colin Kaepernick’s photo below.

Photo: WENN