NetEase Games Unveils ‘Destiny: Rising’ It’s Free-To-Play FPS RPG Set In Bungie’s ‘Destiny’ Universe

Finally, we know what to expect from

, the free-to-play shooter from China-based NetEase Games. Destiny Rising’s announcement comes after NetEase Games announced their 2018 $100 million investment in Bungie, which is coming to expensive smartphones that can run some pretty big games.

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

NetEase Games Is Building Its Own Storyline Using Destiny’s Lore

“We want to capture and depict a specific time where the reins are in the hands of the players to experience, to explore, to define,” Stone Shi, senior narrative designer at NetEase, said,

Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games’ long-rumored free-to-play mobile first-person shooter set in Bungie’s Destiny universe has finally been unveiled.Destiny: RisingIn Destiny: Rising, players will no longer create their Guardians based on the Hunter, Warlock, or Titan classes. Instead, you will choose from unique Destiny heroes.Each character will have unique abilities and stories to utilize those characters in single, co-op, and competitive multiplayer modes, all set in Bungie’s Destiny universe.The trailer also revealed that Destiny Rising will feature Ghosts, Lightbearers, Iron Lords, and Warlords while showcasing the hero’s unique abilities, such as the “void scythe,” which is reminiscent of an ability that the Warlock class would use in the base Destiny games. Classic enemy factions like the Fallen, Hive, and Vex were also in the announcement trailer.The game will take place in an alternative Destiny timeline and explore the post-Dark Age era before the rise of the Guardians and the Tower.NetEase was granted creative freedom to develop its own storyline and vision for Destiny: Rising.

“With Destiny: Rising, NetEase Games is honored to partner with Bungie to deliver a Destiny-caliber experience to mobile devices,” said Ethan Wang, Senior Vice President, NetEase, Inc. “Destiny is an incredible franchise with a passionate and dedicated global fanbase. As huge fans ourselves, we are humbled and thrilled for the opportunity to bring gamers an action-packed RPG shooter set within the Destiny Universe.”

“For over a decade, we have built this universe to contain many unique and wonderful stories, and we are excited to see mobile gamers be able to experience this new take on the Destiny universe from the creative team at NetEase,” said Terry Redfield, Creative Lead at Bungie.

Destiny: Rising will also allow players to play in first-person or third-person modes, feature exotic weapons, and introduce a new Mythic weapon rarity class that will introduce a new weapon type and have touchscreen controls and controller support.

No release date was announced, but you can sign up for the closed alpha test on November 1 by heading here.