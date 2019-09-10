Dirty Mack Daddy Diddy & Lori Harvey Go On Vacation, Twitter Suspects Baby On The Way

Heads turned when news that Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly dating Lori Harvey amid chatter that the model previously dated the Bad Boy mogul’s son, Justin Combs. After combating rumors of a split, new images have emerged showing the couple is still going strong and the actions in one set of flicks has Twitter suspecting that a baby is on the way.

Via The Shade Room, one of many outlets to share the pictures, images of the pair emerged after their vacation to Cabo, with one shot of a durag-wearing 49-year-old Diddy appearing to rub the 22-year-old Harvey’s belly and speaking towards the region. Neither party has confirmed or denied the chatter, but that hasn’t stopped Twitter from going wild with the speculation.

We’ve captured some of the chatter from Twitter, which, as one can imagine isn’t all positive, below.

Photo: WENN