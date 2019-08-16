‘Mortal Kombat 11′ Players Are Not Too Thrilled With DJ Dimitri Vegas’ Struggle Voice Over Work

Back in July, it was announced that world-renowned DJ, Dimitri Vegas was being added to Mortal Kombat 11 with his own free Sub-Zero skin August 22. It was also announced he would be lending his voice to the game and today gamers are not too pleased with his struggle voice work.

Fans were initially excited to learn about the promotion including Vegas. The DJ is no stranger to the franchise either, he remixed the original Mortal Kombat theme for the games launch trailer. He also crafted an original track used later used in MK 11’s story reveal trailer, so this union between the two entities made perfect sense. Or so we thought. Video footage of the Vegas’ Sub-Zero skin in action being shared on the web and while he looks good in action, it’s his voice-over work that has fans scratching their heads.

It would seem Vegas is gonna need to brush up on his acting skills because it is a real struggle. Here is one video that painfully showcases that.

Yikes, even Beyonce wasn’t that bad in the Lion King, this just proves that lending your voice to video games isn’t for amateurs either. DJ Dimitri Vegas is set to take on actor Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson who played The Moutain in Game of Thrones at in MK 11 matchup at Gamescom 2019 in Cologne, Germany billed as “The Music vs. The Muscle.” The first match between the two kicks off Aug. 22 at 10:30 AM EST with them battling it out in Mortal Kombat 11 on Google Stadia. The action will pick back up at Aug. 22 at 11.30 AM EST as they compete again this time on Xbox One, the matchup can be viewed on Mixr and NetherRealm’s Twitch channel.

Till then you can hit the gallery below to see all the reactions to DJ Vegas’ struggle acting.

Photo: WB Games / NetherRealm Studios