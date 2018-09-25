DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 3 “Father Of Asahd” & “Another One” Sneakers Revealed [Photos]

As DJ Khaled preps his tenth LP he is again connecting with NIKE to his wave. He has unveiled a pair of limited-edition We The Best sneakers.

Just as he did with Grateful in 2017 the Miami personality is dropping some more themed sneakers as part of his album roll out. Yesterday (Monday, September 24) he made the formal announcement via his Instagram account. “#FANLUV THE MOMENT YOU ALL HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR!! THE “FATHER OF ASAHD 3’S” AND “ANOTHER ONE 3’S” ARE HERE!!”

This time Billy is doubling up for the culture with the “Father Of Asahd 3’s” and the “Another One 3’s”. Both sets feature plush blue colorways but with subtle differences in material. As Sneaker News reports the “Asahd 3’s” carry a suede upper panel with a grey outsole while the “Another One 3’s” are leather with a matching outsole. Additionally Jordan enthusiasts will be pleased to know that both versions stick to the original Jordan 3 silhouette.

As expected these feet pieces will be extremely limited in production so your sneaker plug will most likely be useless. Thankfully there is a raffle in place for fans to win them a pair with bonus entries offered for referrals. You can enter the drawing here. More photos of the shoes are found below.

Photo: NIKE / Jordan Brand