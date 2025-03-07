From Houston With Love: 50 Cent Lowkey the Unofficial Mayor of H-Town

Houston is serious. While he’s always repped his city hard, his connection to H-Town goes beyond just business—it’s real love. One of the most unforgettable moments was when he pulled up to the Houston Rodeo in full cowboy gear—boots, hat, everything. That was 50 showing mad respect for the city and its culture. I want to be “50 Cent, wearing a cowboy hat” level happy. pic.twitter.com/9iffo1Tzxx — David J. Roussel (@HokusGrey) February 29, 2024 It doesn’t get more Houston than when 50 showed up at an Astros game, decked out in full Astros gear and rocking a 50K Houston Texans necklace. That’s respect right there Plus, two years ago, 50 announced during an interview with 50 Cent might be from New York, but his love foris serious.While he’s always repped his city hard, his connection to H-Town goes beyond just business—it’s real love. One of the most unforgettable moments was when he pulled up to the Houston Rodeo in full cowboy gear—boots, hat, everything. That was 50 showing mad respect for the city and its culture. https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js At last year’s Rodeo, 50 hit the stage and performed “In Da Club,” and the crowd went crazy. The response was like no other, proving 50’s star power is still on top, even in a city with a deep hip-hop history. His love for Houston ain’t just about performing. The unofficial mayor of Houston has also been making moves with his brand, launching Branson Cognac, and holding meet-and-greets for his Texas fans. 50’s not just passing through—he’s tapped in.It doesn’t get more Houston than when 50 showed up at an Astros game, decked out in full Astros gear and rocking a 50K Houston Texans necklace. That’s respect right therePlus, two years ago, 50 announced during an interview with 97.9 The Box that he had officially moved to Houston, saying, “Every time I experienced Houston, I ran into random acts of kindness. The people have been good to me.” When the pandemic hit, it was Houston or Miami on his mind, especially after seeing how locked down New York was. Bottom line: 50’s bond with Houston is real, and you can tell the city’s got a special place in his heart.

1. Playboy Party With TAO At Spire Nightclub Source: Getty HOUSTON, TX – FEBRUARY 04: Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson onstage at the Playboy party with TAO at Spire Nightclub on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Playboy) photography,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,party – social event,usa,texas,houston – texas,nightclub,gulf coast states,playboy magazine

2. Toronto Raptors v Houston Rockets Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 03: Rapper 50 Cent attends a game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors at Toyota Center on February 03, 2023 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) photography,people,attending,horizontal,usa,rapper,sport,medium group of people,texas,basketball – sport,nba,gulf coast states,match – sport,nba pro basketball,50 cent – rapper,houston rockets – basketball team,toronto raptors – basketball team

3. Houston Chronicle Source: Getty 50 Cent performs at the Street Ballers Tour concert at H’Town’s Arena Theater Sunday, Feb. 23, 2003, in Houston. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Special to the Chronicle) (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) vertical,photography,usa,concert,performance,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,human interest,town,2003

4. Houston Chronicle Source: Getty Students give business presentations during the G-Unity Business Lab for HISD students pitching their business ideas at the University of Houston Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 in Houston. The students of G-Unity are a part of a 28 week business lab program following a curriculum that will prepare them all for the ultimate pitch in May entitled “The Hustle Tank” which will be held in front of Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and a host of stakeholders to be possibly have their business idea funded. (Photo by Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,business,ideas,texas,houston – texas,student,gulf coast states,human interest,giving,business finance and industry,presentation – speech,2022

5. Houston Chronicle Source: Getty Boxer Canelo Alvarez left, boxing promoter Curtis “50 Cent ” Jackson center, and boxer James Kirkland right, pose for photograph during a press conference announcing the May 9th boxing match between Alvarez and Kirkland at Minute Maid Field Tuesday, March 3, 2015, in Houston. ( James Nielsen / Houston Chronicle ) (Photo by James Nielsen/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) photography,horizontal,usa,coin,texas,houston – texas,human interest,press conference,promoter,us coin,physical position,saul alvarez,kirkland,boxing – sport,james kirkland

6. Astros Opening Day Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 28: Musician 50 Cent smiles after making the ‘play ball’ call before an MLB baseball game on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in Houston. (Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) color image,photography,horizontal,musician,usa,smiling,sport,baseball – sport,major league baseball,texas,gulf coast states,making,match – sport,new york yankees,day 1,sports activity,houston astros,american league baseball,thursday,sports ball,2024

7. Canelo Alvarez v James Kirkland – Weigh-in Source: Getty HOUSTON, TX – MAY 8: Rapper 50 Cent on stage at Minute Maid Park on May 8, 2015 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Golden Boy/Golden Boy via Getty Images) horizontal,usa,sport,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,stadium,minute maid park,2015,stage – performance space,50 cent – rapper,boxing – sport

8. Phoenix Suns v Houston Rockets Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – MARCH 16: American rapper, actor and entrepreneur 50 Cent sits court-side as the Phoenix Suns play the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on March 16, 2022 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) color image,photography,celebrities,people,arts culture and entertainment,horizontal,usa,actor,music,rapper,sport,sitting,coin,medium group of people,texas,houston – texas,basketball – sport,nba,gulf coast states,match – sport,front row,us coin,courtside,phoenix suns,toyota center – houston,nba pro basketball,50 cent – rapper,houston rockets – basketball team

9. 50 Cent In Concert – Houston, TX Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – AUGUST 24: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been convert to black and white) 50 Cent performs on stage during The Final Lap Tour 2023 at Toyota Center on August 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images) vertical,color image,photography,celebrities,people,full length,one person,arts culture and entertainment,usa,music,concert,performance,texas,houston – texas,gulf coast states,incidental people,popular music tour,toyota center – houston,stage – performance space,50 cent – rapper

10. Pittsburgh Pirates v Houston Astros Source: Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – JULY 30: Rapper 50 Cent looks off prior to the game between the Houston Astros and Pittsburgh Pirates at Minute Maid Park on July 30, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images) color image,photography,people,horizontal,usa,rapper,headshot,sport,baseball – sport,four people,texas,gulf coast states,stadium,match – sport,pittsburgh pirates,houston astros,minute maid park,american league baseball,national league baseball,50 cent – rapper