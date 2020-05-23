Twitter Discovers Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” Song, Gets Dragged By Her Ill-Fitting Wig

Doja Cat has stepped in it once again with fans looking to cancel her after a pair of discoveries made by social media sleuths. A 2015 song that employs a racist term and evidence that the rapper and singer engaged in some anti-Black behavior has folks launching another one of those #dojacatisoverparty hashtags.

After some digging, fans found out about Doja Cat’s “Dindu Nuffin” online which embraces the troublesome and racist term that many the Alt-Right bros love to use when referring to Black people. Doja, who is biracial, is known for her over-the-top trolling so it could be forgiven if that was her aim but another development in the story has surfaced that makes it a touch harder to defend her.

While several folks on Twitter expressed their disappointment in Doja for writing the song, the charges of anti-Blackness were especially heightened as explained by Twitter user @qaramella below.

“#dojacatisoverparty is trending bc she was on some video chat site talking to racists and laughing to their racist jokes, talked abt not wanting to b black but at least she’s thick, has a song called dindu nothin which (a phrase that mocks police brutality victims),” @qaramella tweeted on Friday.

#dojacatisoverparty is trending bc she was on some video chat site talking to racists and laughing to their racist jokes, talked abt not wanting to b black but at least she’s thick, has a song called dindu nothin which (a phrase that mocks police brutality victims) pic.twitter.com/qE0nCGaDA9 — imane 🦕 (@qaramella) May 22, 2020

Couple that with the fact that Doja is in a relationship with a white man, it’s become one gigantic problematic gumbo for most observers.

The interesting thing about the timing of this current cancel trend is Lana Del Ray mentioning the “Say So” star by name during an intense Twitter rant in where she accused women music critics of slamming her for holding women back via her lyrics while praising the empowerment and “IDGAF” attitudes of Doja, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Doja, who is usually quite active on social media, has been largely silent in the wake of these news items coming to the forefront. Since Friday, fans have been slamming Doja Cat for the “Dindu Nuffin” track and for her odd embrace of the alt-white.

We’ve got some of those reactions below.

