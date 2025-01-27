Subscribe
Don Julio Tequila & Popeyes Hint At Collaboration, Black Xitter Is Suspicious

Published on January 27, 2025
Haute Living Celebrates Daddy Yankee Together With Florida Yachts International And Diageo

Source: Romain Maurice / Getty

Popeyes, the fried chicken fast food chain, and Don Julio, one of the top tequila brands in the world, aren’t exactly in the same wheelhouse on several fronts but it appears things are changing. Don Julio and Popeyes look to be hinting at an upcoming collaboration and those who make up Black Xitter on the X platform had some thoughts.
Last Thursday, Popeyes posted a video on its Instagram account that teases the Don Julio collaboration featuring a vibrant party scene and a woman DJ decked out in gear adorned with the chain’s namesake along with some fancy Black boxes featuring the tequila brand’s name as well.

The caption for the video read, “The kitchen is heating up for the big game. Party starts 1.31.25,” which we assume is meant to illustrate that the Super Bowl contest between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is happening soon on Feb. 9. While we’ll have to wait until the end of the month to find out what exactly Popeyes and Don Julio are up to, fans on X, formerly Twitter, are chiming in with a wild variety of theories. Naturally, with the drop happening on the eve of Black History Month,  some eyebrows were raised. Will it be a new tequila-based glaze? Will there be Mexican-themed spices in a new drop? Is it a fashion collaboration considering the DJ’s outfit in the clip? It’s all over the place. Check out the teaser clip below.
— Photo: Getty

