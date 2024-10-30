Don Omar Joins Puerto Rican Celebs Supporting Kamala Harris
Don Omar Joins List of Puerto Rican Celebs Supporting Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris’ presidential run is growing, with Don Omar joining in, delighting fans online. Superstar artist Don Omar has added his voice to those celebrities with Puerto Rican heritage supporting Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. In a lengthy post issued through social media in Spanish and English, Don Omar wrote: “Puerto Rico is my land and my identity, and today more than ever I raise the flag of my island with pride. It is heartbreaking to hear the contempt and racist words directed towards my country and Latinos. Trump has made it clear, time and time again, what he thinks of us, and the possibility of him and his administration returning to power is really worrying,” adding his support of Harris and ending with the line: “It’s time to turn the page. We are not going back.” The “King of Reggaeton” is the latest to endorse Vice President Harris in a response to shock comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s remarks while appearing at the campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump in Madison Square Garden this past Sunday (October 27) in New York City. Don Omar’s total social media following numbers over 50 million users. After Hinchcliffe’s joke calling Puerto Rico “a floating island of garbage” went viral, superstar Bad Bunny shared a clip of Harris blasting Trump for his treatment of Puerto Rico during Hurricane Maria, saying: “I will never forget what Donald Trump did and what he did not do when Puerto Rico needed a caring and a competent leader. He abandoned the island, tried to block aid after back-to-back devastating hurricanes, and offered nothing more than paper towels and insults.” He’d go on to share an eight-minute video celebrating his hometown while further attacking Donald Trump on Tuesday (October 29). Other Puerto Rican celebrities who’ve put their star power behind Vice President Harris in response to Hinchcliffe’s remarks include Jennifer Lopez, John Leguizamo, The View’s Sunny Hostin, Daddy Yankee (who has previously supported Republicans in the past), and Marc Anthony, who posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, decrying Trump’s behavior. The combined star power is huge as the presidential election is in its final days, and many online are noting how much Trump’s vitriol against Latinos overall might just hurt his chances with high emotion, as one user remarked on Anthony’s post, “This ad literally brought tears to my eyes!”The list of Puerto Rican celebrities supporting
1. Jennifer Lopez
2. Marc Anthony
3. John Leguizamo
4. Nicky Jam is off the Trump train.
Oh, THIS did it, heh?
5. Not Perfect Just Smart
6. MO
7. MattBoxer94
8. KMJeezy
9. Adrian Carrasquillo
10. Luis Pulido
11. Russ On Politics
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash