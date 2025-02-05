Drake Labled "Corny" On X For Rocking A Bullet Hole-Filled Hoodie
Still Bothered: Drake Rocks Bullet Hole-Filled Hoodie, Takes Another Jab At LeBron James During Opening Show On Australian Tour
Drake still feels a way about everyone realizing he got his a** handed to him by Kendrick Lamar. Not feeling the love stateside, Drake took his OVO Force 1 to Australia, where he is currently on his Anita Max Win Tour, showing his Australian fans some love because he hasn’t been down under in years. Initially, Drake was supposed only to do seven shows, but due to popular demand, The Boy hiked that number up to 16 and will see him hit the stage in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland. On night one, Drizzy has folks talking because of the interesting way he decided to address the massive elephant in the room, his battle with Kendrick Lamar, who is coming off an epic night at the Grammys where he swept, winning all categories he was nominated, including Song of The Year and Record of The Year for what many are calling the greatest diss record of all time, “Not Like Us.” The “God’s Plan” crafter stuck to his concert formula of walking through the crowd to begin the show, but this time, he wore a bullet hole-riddled hoodie that hilariously was emitting smoke from the back, signifying all the shots he took, but also adding that he’s still here, while walking out to “Over My Dead Body.” By the end of his performance, Drake reminded everyone who he was and that he was still alive despite Kendrick Lamar bodying him. “My name is Drake. I started doing music in 2008. I come all the way from Toronto, Canada. The year is now 2025, and no matter what, Drizzy Drake is very much alive.”
Drake Is Still Salty About LeBron James Attending The “Pop Out”During his performance, Drake also let us know he is still very salty about LeBron James being at Kendrick Lamar’s “Pop Out” concert and professing his love for “Not Like Us” during the Paris Olympics. While performing “Nonstop,” Drake changed the lyrics, “How I go from 6 to 23 but not LeBron, man.”
We are sure Drizzy will take more pot shots during his tour, until then you can see reactions to this stunt in the gallery below.
1. LOL
2. Pretty Much
3. Crying
4. Pretty Much
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash