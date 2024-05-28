Subscribe
News

Reference Track Of Drake’s “Mob Ties” Featuring Vory Vocals Leaks, X Collectively Raises Eyebrows

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Rolling Loud Southern California

Vory, an artist who was once signed to Meek Mill‘s Dream Chasers record label, is now the topic of discussion after the leak of a reported reference track went wide. Vory is heard rapping lyrics from Drakes “Mob Ties” track from the Canadian superstar’s Scorpion album and X has a lot of thoughts.

Vory, 26, is listed as a songwriter on “Mob Ties,” which was considered one of the standout tracks on Scorpion by Drake fans. A leak posted by X user @PushaThanos__ features a track of Vory rapping a verse from the track that sounds quite similar to the finished product and sparked a deluge of comments from fans and detractors. The timing is especially noticeable considering the war of words the OVO Sound honcho finds himself embroiled in with Kendrick Lamar.

As you can hear in the track, the cadence, flow, and the lyrics as a whole are connected but it hasn’t been confirmed if this is an official reference track nor how it was obtained. It isn’t a secret that Drake has employed writers in his sessions as many others have before him and he’s been criticized for it in droves. That same criticism is especially robust now considering the battle with K-Dot taking hold of the culture of late.

Vory caught the ire of Meek Mill back in February of this year after video footage leaked of the Louisville rapper threatening to kill his girlfriend, which of course adds to all of the drama that has ensued over the past two months.

On X, formerly Twitter, the reactions to the Vory “Mob Ties” leak are all over the place. We’ve got the best of the crop below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

RELATED TAGS

drake ghostwriter ghostwriting
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
News

Get The Broom: The Boston Celtics Sweep Indiana Pacers In NBA Eastern Finals

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference
News

Mike Tyson Recovering After Health Incident During Flight

I Got A Story To Tell
News

New Tubi Series ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ ft. Kandi Burress & Pooch Hall Makes Debut

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Bill Walton has died of cancer at the age of 71. 23 items
News

Two-Time NBA Champion & Hall of Famer Bill Walton Passes Away At 71, X Remembers The Icon

Once Upon A Time In Shaolin photos
News

Rare Wu-Tang Clan Album To Go On Display In Australia

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close