Subscribe
News

Drake Doubles Back With Bobbi Althoff⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ For New ‘Not This Again’ Podcast Interview

Published on September 2, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Back in 2023, Drake had the music media world and social media buzzing via a viral interview with podcaster Bobbi Althoff, known for her signature drab and monotone delivery style. Now armed with a new show and apparently a much larger budget, Bobbi Atlhoff returns with the first episode of her Not This Again podcast with Drake as her first guest, and it appears they’re fast friends for now.

Filmed in a lavish mountainside studio in Bürgenstock, Switzerland, Drake and Bobbi Althoff get into a free-flowing conversation that found the Canadian superstar taking shots at the host while the pair shared a glass of iced wine in a bed, just as they previously did.

Related Stories

A lot happens in the conversation with Drizzy, addressing the fake abs chatter, taking shots at Rick Ross, and dishing on Althoff dating Tyga, although she denied that rumor. The OVO Sound honcho also discussed BBLs and was visibly intoxicated by the end of the interview.

Beyond the aforementioned topic, Drake also discussed his gambling losses and the fact that the pair had spent the week together in preparation for their discussion. During an ad segment, Althoff seemed to suggest that Drake sponsored and funded the entire episode, which clearly means they’ve patched up their differences.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans are chiming in about the interview, including the culture vulture claims and the fact that The Boy decided to once more not sit down with a Black music podcast, which gets addressed. Some questionable comments got mixed results online, and we include all angles.

Check out the Not This Again interview below.

Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

Related Tags

drake Interview podcast
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
TheRetaility.com's Galentine's Day brunch with Lightbox
News

Taylor Lorenz Called Out By Black Activists For Allegedly Suspect Article

Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

21st Annual HollyShorts Film Festival Opening Night
10 Items
Pop Culture

Joy Taylor Claps Back At Jason Whitlock: “I Can’t Believe He’s Still With Us”

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Booty
10 Items
News

GYATT: Coi Leray Shows Off Her Post-Partum Body

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close