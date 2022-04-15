Drake Appears To Diss Pusha T On Leaked Jack Harlow Track; Twitter Has Thoughts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It seems that Drake may have never moved on from his Pusha-T beef. A newly leaked track with Jack Harlow finds Drizzy taking some jabs at the G.O.O.D. Music talent.

Per multiple reports, Champagne Papi apparently recorded some bars after we all thought his back and forth with Push was done. On what is being referred “Have a Turn” Drake makes some pretty obvious references to the “Popeyes” rapper. “My urges for revenge are uncontrollable /I know we’re getting older though, yeah / But I got to get a n***a back for that / It’s non-negotiable, it’s not even debatable.” A couple bars later he takes some additional digs. “All I hear is plug talk coming from middleman / All I hear is tall tales coming from little men, he spits / If I see ya’, I spit in ya’ faces, ha-tu / Daytonas with the green faces.”

As expected the song quickly went viral and the Rap community on Twitter weighed in. While some users welcomed the opportunity to hear their beef be reignited (“Drake tore Pusha T up on that Jack Harlow leak. How long until Push responds?”) others called him out for not taking the original L gracefully (“Drake sending mid subliminal disses at Pusha again? This man literally seeks out beef then centers his entire album rollout around it lol it’s super corny”).

The two infamously exchanged diss tracks back in 2018. While many thought Drizzy had it in the bag with his very impressive “Duppy Freestyle”, Pusha stunned the world when he revealed that Drake had a son on “The Story Of Adidon”. Pusha has yet to respond to the matter.

Peep some the commentary from Twitter in the gallery.