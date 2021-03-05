Drake Drops Off Fresh 3-Pack ‘Scary Hours 2’ & Twitter Mostly Salutes The Boy

Drake is inching closer to releasing his full-length album Certified Lover Boy, but a brand-new three-pack of tracks will have to suffice for now. Scary Hours 2 made its debut on Friday (March 5) and, per usual, Drizzy has gained both a high amount of accolades for his work with the requisite criticism his work seems to inspire in some.
The mini EP starts off with “What’s Next” which features production from Maneesh and Supah Mario. On this one, Drake carries the work all by his lonesome. The following track, “Wants and Needs” with production from Cardo, Dez Wright, and 40. Lil Baby shows up on the help out and drops a scene-stealing verse which complements the bars Drake started the song with.
The final song of the Scary Hours 2 trilogy is “Lemon Pepper Freestyle,” featuring Rick Ross and production from Austin Powerz, FnZ, Keanu Beats, and Boi-1da. Ricky Rozay delivers more of his “richer than everyone” talk but Drake’s anchoring verse was definitely one he needed to get off in order to cement his legacy as one of the best acts of his era.
In addition to the new drop, Drake announced the relaunch of OVO Sound Radio and the introduction of a new 24-hour station, “SOUND 42” via Sirius XM. The shows went live at 10:30 PM EST on Thursday (March 3) and the station can be heard by following this link.
On Twitter, the chatter around Drake and the Scary Hours 2 project has been robust as expected. We’ve got the reaction from all sides listed out below.
SCARY HOURS https://t.co/kDM7vuuq5e pic.twitter.com/8Z43SdI5w7
— Drizzy (@Drake) March 5, 2021
1.
Truth https://t.co/JsVdHC5qwx— Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 5, 2021
2.
Drake really good at making you feel broke even though you don’t even be broke. 😩🤣— TAPE TAPE & HOUSE EP NOW PLAYING (@LupeFiasco) March 5, 2021
3.
If you don’t like Drake...I’m sorry you live life like that.— Mike DeStefano (@_DeStefano) March 5, 2021
4.
Drake and Rick Ross just gotta give us the collab album man.— Ahmed🇸🇴/I did shit with Mariah (@big_business_) March 5, 2021
5.
“We all grateful for Weezy, but no one more than me. You just found a bottle with the messages. These days, fame is disconnected from excellence. Half the time I gotta ask niggas what their profession is. Ushered a generation in, these are where my confessions live.” - @Drake pic.twitter.com/1byOAsakL8— Word On Road (@WordOnRd) March 5, 2021
6.
All drake had to do was make one IG post and the promo is done. He different.— 🎹 (@DrSweets24) March 4, 2021
7.
drake really said “These days, fame is disconnected from excellence— matthewjenneker (@matthewjenneker) March 5, 2021
Half the time, I gotta ask niggas what they profession is
Ushered a generation in, these is where my confessions live” pic.twitter.com/mArim8UWiz
8.
The second I heard the “M-M-M-Maybach Music” on Drake’s Lemon Pepper Freestyle pic.twitter.com/CzZiUMpnMW— Tashdeed Faruk (@TKFaruk8) March 5, 2021
9.
Drake after done recording Lemon Pepper Freestyle #ScaryHours pic.twitter.com/Jjn30b9pDn— Pluto ☔️ (@_ninthplanet) March 5, 2021
10.
WE NEED A DRAKE X RICK ROSS ALBUM 🐐🔥🔥🔥— 𝖂𝖎𝖟𝖆𝖗𝖉 𝖔𝖋 𝕬𝖗𝖙 (@mdzombahsteven) March 5, 2021
Aston Martin Music
Lord Knows
I'm on One
Free Spirit
Stay Schemin
Diced Pineapples
No New Friends
Money in the Grave
Gold Roses
Lemon Pepper Freestyle #ScaryHours #OVOSoundRadio#ScaryHours2 #Drake#rickross pic.twitter.com/U8hGjsJ7bF
11.
Drake and Rick Ross on Lemon Pepper Freestyle #ScaryHours pic.twitter.com/C2aLZ3djQT— Ryan (@alleyedoisdream) March 5, 2021
12.
Me listening to Drake’s Scary Hours 2 like: pic.twitter.com/P0f5IxYtCD— The Simpsons Burner (@Simpsons_Burner) March 5, 2021
13.
Drake ft. Rick Ross - Lemon Pepper Freestyle (Scary Hours 2, 2021)— Listen In Today (@Listenintoday) March 5, 2021
Sample:
Quadron - Pressure (2010)
Boi 1da just doesn’t miss. pic.twitter.com/aSdSmsuI8T
14.
Tory Lanez looking at all the Drake tweets for Scary Hours 2 rn like: pic.twitter.com/QtLEbQAb7M— Danny Armstrong (@DArmstrong44) March 5, 2021
15.
drake is 33 rapping over carti type beats it’s time for Jazz my boy— temi ⛹🏿 (@drippydrank) March 5, 2021
16.
Scary Hours 2 didn’t even last in my music library for an hour.— bonita. (@sierrabydefault) March 5, 2021