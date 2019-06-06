Petty In the 6: Drake Trolls Klay Thompson After Raptors Trounce Warriors With Drunk Pic

Drake will never resist a moment to dive into his petty bag and did so once again after his Toronto Raptors stole one from the Golden State Warriors on their home court last night (June 5) in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Klay Thompson was the latest victim of the 6 God after the OVO honcho and NBA Twitter had a good time with it.

The Raptors went up 2-1 after beating the Warriors 123-109 in a game that felt like a must-win after giving up one on their home court in Game 2. In a game most experts pegged the Warriors to win, despite some stars ailing, the Raptors leaned on the strength of team star Kawhi Leonard’s 30 points and strong contributions from Kyle Lowry and Danny Green.

Drake took to Instagram and posted an image of Klay Thompson looking a little toasted and surrounded three young women who were equally turned up with the caption reading, “Stay Golden my friends…..good night” with crying emojis at the bottom.

Thompson didn’t play in Game 3, and is questionable for Game 4 as well. Now that we have a series, NBA Twitter was heavy in their bag for this one and we have some of our fave reactions below.

Photo: Getty