6 God Back: Drake Drops Video For “When To Say When” & “Chicago Freestyle”

On the last day of February, Drake hit fans with one of his infamous surprise drops by way of a new visual. The tracks “When To Say When” and “Chicago Freestyle” sees the 6 God back in his usual sh*t-talking form along with glimpses of his personal life and tribulations.

The two-for-one video, directed by Theo Skudra, finds Drake opening the visuals for “When To Say When” in New York with varying backdrops, including the Canadian rapper and crew copping big jewels from Jacob & Co. The stunt show continues and reveals that this song was where Drake stood in front of Brooklyn’s Marcy Houses projects in a clip that went viral a month ago. The track, produced by June James, doesn’t appear to be a single but it most definitely has all the usual elements Drake is known for.

From ‘When To Say When”:

Brought a few “W’s’ to the 6ix/Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is/Baby, Wayne and Tez responsible for this sh*t/Half the time, I question my consciousness in this sh*t/Other times I question if compliments are legit/Full time I’m out here confident as a bitch/Tryna make good on the promises that I give/Tryna make sure my accomplices are legit

The track is abruptly cut short and gives way to “Chicago Freestyle” which features R&B vocalist Giveon. Produced by Sevn Thomas, the track has some literal references to the Windy City in the hook but it’s mostly Drake flossing as he usually does. Of the two, “Chicago Freestyle” is the slower of the pair and like “When To Say When,” it appears to be cut short.

The reaction on Twitter to the new drop has been positive with many hoping this is the signal of a new full-length project. For now, we’ve collected some of the reactions to the video. Check out the clip down below as well.

—

Photo: Getty