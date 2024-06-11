Subscribe
Drake’s Soccer Dad Style Roasted To Bagger Vance Smithereens On Xitter

Published on June 11, 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Drake’s fashion choice while watching his son Adonis’ soccer game has gone viral, with many social media users seizing the chance to crack jokes.
As the summer gets underway, superstar rapper Drake has kept it fairly low-key since his battle with Kendrick Lamar dominated the cultural conversation for the past few weeks. But the Certified Lover Boy rapper popped up on Sunday (June 9) with a new post on Instagram which saw him sporting a summer outfit fit for lawn picnics, consisting of a cream t-shirt with a white sweater tied around his shoulders and wide-leg brown trousers with a brown belt. Drake finished off the look with a pristine pair of sunglasses. The caption to the post read, “Goats don’t worry about one-trick ponies.”

The reactions in the comments of the post lauded the Canadian artist’s look. Ice Spice simply replied, “Ate” while recent collaborator Sexyy Red wrote “Fyrrrre”, completing her comment with two heart-eyed emojis. The photos captured Drake as he was on the sidelines at his son Adonis’ soccer match – one photo shows the child from the back during play, wearing a blue long-sleeved jersey kit with the number 25 on the back as Drake looks on.

Other social media users weren’t as approving of the summer style from Drake. In posts on X, formerly Twitter, users clowned the Her Loss rapper for both the apparel choice and his perceived post being a jab towards Kendrick Lamar in light of the latter’s “Not Like Us” diss track taking a major hold on the public. “Drake the type of rapper that hands out orange wedges at his son’s soccer game,” someone wrote, while another user commented that Drake’s style reminded them of the famed actress Katherine Hepburn’s classic film outfits. One stylist among others interviewed by The Cut claimed it was too much. “It’s like a lot of a look and too on the nose with styling; it’s styled like cosplay. It’s too much of a concept and looks forced,” the unnamed source said. When asked if it was an ode to “quiet luxury”, they responded, “he’s quietly doing the most.”

We’ve selected some of the more witty observations for you to take a look at below. 

1. Wynter Mitchell

2. Certified Jared

3. Derek Guy

4. Mister Geezy

5. Eric Harvey

6. Kellen Voss

7. a okay

8. Whitley

drake
