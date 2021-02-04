Edgeless Conservative Colonel of Coonery Candace Owens Clowned On Twitter After Coming For AOC

Candace Owens is at it again, this time the Karen disguised as a Black woman tried to come for AOC, and once again, it backfired in her face spectacularly.
The conservative pundit has earned herself a dragging on Twitter again. Owens, who one time sympathized with Adolph Hitler, now is getting dragged up and down timelines for pushing a baseless conspiracy theory about New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
On Monday night(Feb.1), Cortez took to Instagram Live to share harrowing details about her experience during the saltine-fueled coup. AOC revealed she believed that she would die that day and how the ordeal reminded her of the time she was sexually assaulted. After a Capitol Police officer arrived in her office to secure it, Cortez and her legislative director, Geraldo Bonilla-Chavez, ended up sheltering in Rep. Katie Porter’s (D-CA) office.
Cortez’s story was corroborated by her staff and other congress members, including Porter, but that didn’t stop Owens from still spreading false information. Without any proof whatsoever, Owens pushed the false narrative that AOC was lying about being at the Capitol when the riots broke out and likened her to Jussie Smollett with the hashtag #AlexandriaOcasioSmollett.
AOC quickly dismissed Owen’s claims in a tweet, calling it a “manipulative take on the right” while doubling-down on her story.
This is the latest manipulative take on the right.
They are manipulating the fact that most people don’t know the layout the Capitol complex.
We were all on the Capitol complex – the attack wasn’t just on the dome.
The bombs Trump supporters planted surrounded our offices too. pic.twitter.com/jI18e0XRrd
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 3, 2021
Owen’s attempt at owning the lib backfired royally on Twitter with K-Pop fans and others doing what they do best by taking over the hashtag to drown out conservatives trolling AOC.
I ABSOLUTELY love that every time Candace Owens is trending it’s all of Twitter roasting her
— splat (@kcaltam_) February 4, 2021
Every time I see Candace Owens trending I think of this video 😩pic.twitter.com/0OpT8ZQMAh
— Sheesh 🥵 (@_DJRouse) February 4, 2021
While we hate to see Candace Owens trending during Black History Month, we always take absolute joy in seeing her getting roasted on Twitter.
You can peep more reactions in the gallery below.
Photo: Bloomberg / Getty
