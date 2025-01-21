Nazi Salute User Elon Musk Reportedly Getting An Office In The White House, X Says That’s Definitely Not Efficient

Fresh off his Nazi salute (no debate on that) , Elon Musk, the billionaire nuisance, will have an office in the White House, according to a report and straight from Felon 47, aka Donald Trump’s mouth.

as seen on Raw Story , according to a report in the New York Times Yup, you read that nonsense correctly. Musk, the current co-chair of the completely made-up non-governmental organization Department of Government Efficiency, will have West Wing office space in the White House,

Per Raw Story:

Musk, a close confidant of Donald Trump who had notably spent the weeks after Election Day at a $2,000 a night cottage at the president’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort, was expected to work out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, The New York Times reported Monday.

That would have placed him inside the White House complex, but not exactly in the West Wing itself, the publication added.

The development comes as the world’s richest man spent “many days asking about his level of access, signaling a desire for proximity to Mr. Trump, according to the people,” according to the Times report, which cited conversations with two people familiar with the planning.

Trump signs an order creating the Department of Governmental Efficiency Doocy: Is Elon Musk getting a West Wing office? pic.twitter.com/kqxUGKXyWd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025

DOGE Is Off To Very Non-Efficient Start