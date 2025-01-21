Elon Musk Reportedly Getting Office In The White House, X Reacts
Nazi Salute User Elon Musk Reportedly Getting An Office In The White House, X Says That’s Definitely Not Efficient
Musk, a close confidant of Donald Trump who had notably spent the weeks after Election Day at a $2,000 a night cottage at the president’s Mar-a-Lago golf resort, was expected to work out of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, The New York Times reported Monday.
That would have placed him inside the White House complex, but not exactly in the West Wing itself, the publication added.
The development comes as the world’s richest man spent “many days asking about his level of access, signaling a desire for proximity to Mr. Trump, according to the people,” according to the Times report, which cited conversations with two people familiar with the planning.According to the New York Times, “Mr. Trump had wanted Mr. Musk to have the space, one of the people said. Mr. Musk has been given a badge for the White House complex and filled out paperwork to be brought onboard for the role.” Bruh.
Trump signs an order creating the Department of Governmental EfficiencyDoocy: Is Elon Musk getting a West Wing office? pic.twitter.com/kqxUGKXyWd — Acyn (@Acyn) January 21, 2025
DOGE Is Off To Very Non-Efficient StartThe agency, which Trump announced during the campaign, isn’t running efficiently. Word on the political streets is that DOGE’s other co-chair, Vivek Ramaswamy, is out as co-chair and has his sights on Ohio’s Governor’s seat. The seat will soon be vacated by the current Governor, Mike DeWine, who can no longer hold it due to term limits. According to Politico, it was Musk himself who also wanted Ramaswamy out and accomplished his goal thanks to the failed Republican presidential candidates’ rant about H-1B visas where he called MAGA’s most prominent supporters, White folks, L A Z Y. Musk and DOGE also look foolish after promising to slash at least $2 trillion from federal spending. DOGE was hit with a lawsuit, claiming it violates federal transparency rules on disclosure, hiring, and other practices. Social media has thoughts on the matter; spoiler alert, they had nothing nice to say. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
