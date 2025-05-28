Elon Musk Exits The Trump Administration, X Says Good Riddance
MAGA Bromance Over: Elon Musk Announces Exit From Trump Administration After Criticizing “Big Beautiful Bill,” X Reacts
Per BBC:
The BBC understands that the White House will begin “offboarding” Musk as a special government employee on Wednesday night.
Musk’s exit comes after he said he was “disappointed” with Trump’s budget, which proposes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and a boost to defence spending.
The SpaceX and Tesla boss said in an interview with BBC’s US partner CBS that the bill would increase the federal deficit, adding that he thought it “undermines the work” being done at Doge.Musk’s association with the MAGA movement has also not been beneficial for his business, which has been struggling since he invested in Trump and the Make America Great Again initiative. Tesla is currently experiencing a slump in Europe, with sales plummeting by nearly 50 percent, which many believe is also the reason Musk decided to step back from politics. Social media has been using the moment to take shots at Musk, as well as point out that he used his time as a donor to Trump to ensure he stays wealthy despite his business taking a hit. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. LOL
2. Mmmmhmmmm
3. Basically
4. Damn shame
5.
6.
7. Bingo
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash