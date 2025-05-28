MAGA Bromance Over: Elon Musk Announces Exit From Trump Administration After Criticizing “Big Beautiful Bill,” X Reacts

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Per BBC:

Was it worth it? X is asking the billion-dollar question after Elon Musk , aka Phony Stark, announced he is leaving the Trump administration.Musk announced on the platform he allegedly sold to xAI that his time leading DOGE has come to an end. He also wrote in the same post that he was thankful to Donald Trump for allowing him to run the “cost-cutting” agency, which, however, didn’t achieve significant cost-cutting results.The Tesla chief was appointed as a “special government employee,” which allowed him to work for the federal government for 130 days. Musk came on board on January 20, Felon 47’s inauguration, which means his tenure would be coming to an end at the end of May.Elon Musk’s announcement comes after the billionaire criticized his former boss’s legislative centerpiece of his Trump’s political agenda, his “big beautiful” budget bill. “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending,” Musk wrote on X. “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.” Speaking with the BBC , Musk explained why he was not feeling Trump’s “big beautiful bill.”

The BBC understands that the White House will begin “offboarding” Musk as a special government employee on Wednesday night.

Musk’s exit comes after he said he was “disappointed” with Trump’s budget, which proposes multi-trillion dollar tax breaks and a boost to defence spending.

The SpaceX and Tesla boss said in an interview with BBC’s US partner CBS that the bill would increase the federal deficit, adding that he thought it “undermines the work” being done at Doge.

Musk’s association with the MAGA movement has also not been beneficial for his business, which has been struggling since he invested in Trump and the Make America Great Again initiative. Tesla is currently experiencing a slump in Europe, with sales plummeting by nearly 50 percent, which many believe is also the reason Musk decided to step back from politics. Social media has been using the moment to take shots at Musk, as well as point out that he used his time as a donor to Trump to ensure he stays wealthy despite his business taking a hit. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.