Technology

China Reportedly Considering Elon Musk As Buyer of TikTok

Elon Musk Reportedly Being Considered As A Potential Buyer if TikTok As “TikTok Refugees” Flee To Another China-Based App

Published on January 14, 2025
Comment

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / TikTok

TikTok is currently on the verge of being banned, but reportedly, China is mulling the idea of selling the platform to Elon Musk. Word on the social media streets is that Elon Musk could potentially add TikTok to his portfolio of sh*t he owns but has no business owning in the first damn place. Musk, one of President-elect Trump’s newest rump kissers, joins another potential buyer, Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary, another Trump fan throwing his name in the hat as a potential buyer of TikTok.

The Orange Menace is now in favor of saving the platform after once being on the side of banning it. In a Newsmax interview, he explained his position changed, telling the “news channel,” “We won young people, and I think that’s a big credit to TikTok. So I’m not opposed to TikTok … I had a very good experience with TikTok.” https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Hilariously, TikTok denies the validity of the reports of Musk seeking to acquire the platform. Investors Business Daily reports that Beijing officials are mulling their options as the January 19 deadline approaches, forcing Chinese-based company Byte Dance to sell or face a ban in U.S. app stores. During a hearing last week, Supreme Court justices seemed to be leaning towards siding with the U.S. Government.

Per Investors Business Daily:

Chinese government officials prefer that TikTok remains under the control of ByteDance, Bloomberg reported citing unnamed sources. But officials have begun to discuss “contingency plans,” according to Bloomberg.

A deal with one of Trump’s most prominent supporters in Musk “holds some appeal” for the Chinese government, Bloomberg reported. Musk could run the business along with X, the former Twitter that Musk acquired in 2022.

The Wall Street Journal, meanwhile, reported early Tuesday that Chinese officials have “internally discussed options including the possibility of allowing a trusted non-Chinese party such as Elon Musk to invest in or take control of TikTok’s U.S. operations.”

In an emailed comment to IBD, a TikTok spokesperson said the company “cannot be expected to comment on pure fiction.”

According to Wedbush analysts, if Musk is serious about buying TikTok, IBD reports that it could cost the Tesla chief between $40 billion and $50 billion. Meanwhile, TikTok fans are also making moves. In response to the pending ban, U.S. TikTok users are signing up for the Chinese social media app Xiaohongshu, which is now the top-downloaded app in the U.S. According to the AP, TikTok refugees—yes, that’s what they are seriously calling themselves—claim to be signing up for the app to protest the U.S.’s potential ban on it.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js Bruh. Is it really that serious? Whatever happens, a lot of people need to really touch grass. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

