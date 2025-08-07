Subscribe
ESPN Announces NFL Network, WWE Deals, Fans On X Are Unmoved

Published on August 7, 2025

ESPN, considered the top sports network, has positioned itself in that space via an array of moves that have resulted in new opportunities and platforms, but its latest ventures have garnered mixed responses online. ESPN announced this week new partnerships with WWE and the NFL Network, leading fans of the network to blast the moves over anticipated quality versus cost issues.

On Wednesday (August 6), ESPN, which is owned by The Walt Disney Company, announced the deal with WWE, part of the TKO Holdings Inc. group. Beginning in 2026, the network will be the exclusive domestic network for WWE Premium Live Events (PLEs), including the popular WrestleMania event. The network is also unveiling a new direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming service on August 21.

In addition to the WWE news, the NFL has reached an agreement with ESPN to bolster the network’s current coverage and bring more content to the upcoming DTC. Starting next year with the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney+ and Hulu will stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ draft coverage simultaneously.  In addition, the DTC will also air the draft proceedings. There will also be programming around NFL news, analysis, fantasy football, and more.

While the network is undoubtedly proud of its new moves, fans on X are less than enthused, citing issues with the current apps and hubs where sports content can be found. Further, there are concerns of rising costs and with the uncertainty of the economy, people are looking to scale back from adding yet another streaming subscription to their monthly expenses.

We’ve got some reactions to the network’s new moves from X listed below.

Learn more about the new NFL partnership here.

Learn more about the new WWE partnership here.

Learn more about ESPN’s DTC here.

