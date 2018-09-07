"Insecure" , HBO , Issa Rae

Fans Celebrate As Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Is Renewed For A Fourth Season

Posted 18 mins ago

Issa Rae - Angie Martinez BBQ

Source: Shareif Ziyada/Hennessy

Insecure fans are celebrating as news of the hit HBO show’s renewal for a fourth season hit this week. Halfway through season 3, Issa Rae hit Twitter with the big announcement.

“Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!,” she tweeted after sharing the news. See fans react in the gallery.

