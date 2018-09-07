Insecure fans are celebrating as news of the hit HBO show’s renewal for a fourth season hit this week. Halfway through season 3, Issa Rae hit Twitter with the big announcement.
“Thank you to everyone who has been watching and supporting!,” she tweeted after sharing the news. See fans react in the gallery.
Fans Celebrate As Issa Rae's 'Insecure' Is Renewed For A Fourth Season
