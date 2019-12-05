Fans Share Spotify Wrapped Year-End Lists, Pop Rap Category Has Some Confused

One of the most innovative features of Spotify is its visually-rich #SpotifyWrapped, an annual tally of what fans listened to the most. This year, the music streaming service and audio content company listed out listeners’ artists of the decade as the 2010s closes out.

This year’s Spotify Wrapped, like previous versions, examines a user’s listening habits down to the small details like countries, new artists, discoveries, and also lists out which podcasts get the most burn.

As fans continue to share their Wrapped lists, some are confused over the category “Pop Rap,” although it should be assumed that it refers to popular Hip-Hop songs that hit the mainstream. And for those of you who listen to a little bit of everything, Spotify has designated the term “genre-fluid” for those users.

We’ve been looking at the chatter over Spotify Wrapped and some of the other reactions, and we’ve got them listed below. If you’re a Spotify user and want to use the feature as well, click here.

Photo: Getty