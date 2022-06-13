Father’s Dad Grab Bag Gift Guide For The Dad In Your Life That Has Everything #FathersDay

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Father’s Day will be here in under a week and some of us are scrambling for ideas at the moment. When shopping for the Dad that seemingly has everything, it gets tough but we have a gift guide that might help with that.

Father’s Day Shopping Made A Little Easier

How we’re approaching the guide this year is we’re bringing fashion, tech, and leisure into the mix. Let’s say Dad is into the great outdoors. We’ve got something for that. Is Pops into maxing and relaxing? You’re covered. If the fathers you know are into gadgets, we’re also going into that lane. The point is, we want to make sure you’re not only wowing the Dads you know and love but also getting them something useful and lasting.

If we happen to inspire a purchase for pops, let us know via our social media channels or in the comment box.

Enjoy the Fathers’s Day Grab Bag Gift Guide below.

While you’re at it, check out our brother site CASSIUS and their excellent Father’s Day gift guide here.

—

Photo: Getty