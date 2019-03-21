FloridaMan: Hilarious Challenge On Twitter Kicks Off With Florida Man Google Search

Let’s face it, the state of Florida hasn’t had the best of luck in avoiding some of the zaniest news headlines ever produced. A hilarious challenge has been sparked via a Tumblr user involving searching “Florida Man” and a person’s birthday to see what crazy headline pops up.

WTSP.com reports:

More than 21 million people call the Sunshine State home, but none are more infamous than Florida Man and Florida Woman.

They’ve gotten into a lot of trouble over the years, from allegedly asking the sheriff’s office to test some “bad” meth to claiming cocaine flew into a purse on a windy day. They’ve stolen laxatives thinking they were drugs and stolen giant swans while wearing no clothes.

These stories run the gamut of sad, to tragic and outright outrageous.

We’ve collected some of the best #FloridaMan responses from Twitter below. Salute to GandalfSoda (great name) on Tumblr for the inspiration.

—

Photo: Getty