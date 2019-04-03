Freaknik Returns To Atlanta In Family-Friendly Incarnation, Old Head Twitter Reacts

Freaknik, the annual spring break party that has its origin in Atlanta, and for attendees the wild antics of folks who are surely upstanding professionals and parents now are the stuff of legend. The legendary party is making its return to Atlanta, this time as a family-friendly event so all our aunties out there, don’t dust off the booty shorts just yet.

As reported by AJC.com, Freaknik, previously banned by former Mayor Kasim Reed in 2010, will return to the A on June 22 at the Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood in conjunction with After 9 Partners. The Freaknik 2.0 event will feature Uncle Luke, Da Brat, Foxy Brown, Project Pat, Bun B, Pastor Troy, and Kilo Ali. Yep, sounds good and family-friendly.

Anyway, for those who want to cop tickets to the show, check out this link from Live Nation.

Reactions to the new all-ages Freaknik 2.0 have been flourishing on Twitter, and we’ve got some of those tweets listed below.

