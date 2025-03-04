Subscribe
French Montana Hops On Lara Trump Song "No Days Off"

French Montana Raps “He’s Working Like A Slave” On Lara Trump’s God Awful Song, X Ponders If He’s Broke

Published on March 4, 2025
Amiri - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Fall 2025

Source: WWD / Getty / French Montana

Hip-Hop continues to have a significant Trump problem. French Montana is catching flack for jumping on Lara Trump’s new song and has some headscratching “bars” on it.
French Montana doesn’t care where and how he gets his money. The rapper decided not to read the room and hopped on Lara Trump, the wife of Felon 47 aka Donald Trump’s son Eric Trump’s new song “No Days Off.”
Trump, who is basically a DEI hire in any job she gets, was the former head of the Republican National Committee, where she helped mold it in her father-in-law’s image, is now a Fox News host while also moonlighting as a pop singer. On the god awful song, Lara Trump sings about her so-called image and career, bellowing on the songs first line, “”I’m a little hard to read/ You only know what they show you when you turn on the TV/ So think of this as a reboot,” before adding “work, work, work” and “can’t stop, won’t stop.” The Coke Boys crafter didn’t help elevate the track either, stupidly rapping, “working like a slave, living like a king,” adding, “Me and Lara at your front porch, knock knock.” French Montana and Lara Trump showing up on your front door is definitely something nobody wants, just like this song, that we will not be sharing.

The Song Is Getting Trashed

As expected, social media has been clowning both artists, specifically French Montana, for even doing the song.
“The new Lara Trump & French Montana song is a disgusting display of how someone with only a tiny amount of actual talent can slug their way up to the top of a corrupt industry. To a lesser extent you can say the same about Lara Trump, too,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
Rolling Stone wrote about the song, “French Montana Can’t Save Lara Trump’s Atrocious New Single,”.  Damn. You can see more reactions to the trash record below.

