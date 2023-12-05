French Montana Explains Meaning Of Coke Boys Name, Allegedly

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

If you thought that Coke Boys was a reference to the streets you thought wrong, allegedly. French Montana has finally explained the meaning of his crew’s name.

HipHopDX is reporting that the South Bronx, New York, talent was a recent guest on Fame & Flavor. To coincide with the release of Mac & Cheese 5, the duo cooked some truffle macaroni and cheese. During the visit, host Cugine got the “Pop That” MC to help with the prep each step of the way. When it came time to thicken up the sauce, Cug reached for some flour but educated French on some Italian slang.

“Now we got to put the flour. So Italians call it farina” he explained. The Staten Island native attempted to tie it back to Montana’s collective but was quickly corrected. “I know you’re the CEO of Coke Boys Entertainment. How did you get the name Coke Boys?” Cugine inquired. “Coke Boys stand for ‘Creation Of Kings Everywhere'” French responded. The food influencer continued to pry in the drug reference saying “you sure it’s not farina, farina?” French continued to remain unbothered to which Cugine jokingly added “no one’s being indicted here.”

Mac & Cheese is scheduled for a Jan. 5, 2024 release. The project features Rick Ross, Lil Durk and Drake. You can see French Montana and Cugine cut up on Fame & Flavor below.