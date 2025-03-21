George Foreman Passes Away At 76, X Salutes The Champ
Former Two-Time Heavyweight Champion & King of The Grill, George Foreman, Passes Away At 76
Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.
A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.
We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.
His Early Life & Boxing CareerForeman was born in 1949 in Marshall, Texas, and was one of seven children. Foreman was heavily into sports, playing football and basketball as a youngster. As a young teen, Foreman dropped out of school in the 10th grade, spending his time shoplifting, drinking, and getting into trouble. At the age of 16, he joined the Job Corps, and that’s where his life changed for the better when he met Nick Broadus, a boxing instructor who quickly recognized Foreman’s talent. Foreman won his first amateur fight in 1967 via knockout in the first round, setting him on a path to boxing glory. He won a gold medal in the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Foreman would win 76 of his 81 fights, 68 by knockout. In 1973, Foreman defeated Joe Frazier to capture the heavyweight championship for the first time. His most notable fight was his legendary match against the late Muhammad Ali in 1974, famously dubbed the Rumble in the Jungle in Kinshasa, Zaire, where he lost the title. Foreman would return to boxing glory when he did what many believed he couldn’t, defeating Michael Moorer in 1994, regaining the heavyweight championship at the age of 45. He retired for a second time in 1997 at the age of 48 and was eventually inducted into the World Boxing Hall of Fame. He would later earn a different title, “King of the Grill,” due to the ridiculous success of his lean, mean, fat-fighting machine, the George Foreman Grill. Foreman leaves his 12 children, including five sons named George, so his legacy will continue. Social media is ringing the bell for Big George. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
