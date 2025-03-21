Former Two-Time Heavyweight Champion & King of The Grill, George Foreman, Passes Away At 76

Legendary boxer George Foreman has passed away. He was 76.George Foreman’s family announced the sad news on the former two-time heavyweight champion’s Instagram account on Friday, with a photo of Big George surrounded by them.The caption for the post reads:

Our hearts are broken. With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of our beloved George Edward Foreman Sr. who peacefully departed on March 21, 2025 surrounded by loved ones. A devout preacher, a devoted husband, a loving father, and a proud grand and great grandfather, he lived a life marked by unwavering faith, humility, and purpose.

A humanitarian, an Olympian, and two time heavyweight champion of the world, He was deeply respected — a force for good, a man of discipline, conviction, and a protector of his legacy, fighting tirelessly to preserve his good name— for his family.

We are grateful for the outpouring of love and prayers, and kindly ask for privacy as we honor the extraordinary life of a man we were blessed to call our own.

His Early Life & Boxing Career

Foreman leaves his

including five sons named George, so his legacy will continue.