Hip-Hop Wired’s Last-Minute 2019 Gift Guide For Gamers & Techies

Christmas is right around the corner, and you’re still wondering what in the world I can I get for the gamer and techie in my life? Well, don’t worry, we got a few last-minute suggestions for you.

We get it, everyone doesn’t have all the free time in the world to shop for Christmas presents, so it’s very understandable you kept putting gift buying off or been waiting to put an exclamation point on your Christmas shopping. When it comes to gamers and technophiles, it can be a little hard to shop for them, especially if they don’t tell you exactly what it is they want.

It’s even more difficult because what do you get someone who probably has everything when it comes to the latest gadgets and video games. Well, that’s where we come in to lend a helping hand. There are plenty of games, essential accessories, personalization items hell even an arcade cabinet. On top of that, the latest wearables, phone sanitizing equipment, and battery packs to make sure your powerful iPhone 11 or Pro Max lasts the day.

You peep all the great last-minute gift ideas in the gallery below.

