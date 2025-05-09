HHW Gaming x PAX East: Gylee Games ‘Ra Ra BOOM’ Is More Than A Just A Typical Beat ‘Em Up Adventure, There’s Emotion Involved

Games’ new original game, Ra BOOM, aims to deliver a gut punch and not

hopes to keep that momentum going. In essence, the game is a classic beat ’em game in which playable characters take out hordes of villains and eventually the big boss. Still, once you pick up the sticks and press start,

Ra Ra BOOM’s Story

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Why Ra Ra BOOM Uses Ninja Cheerleaders?

creative director, Chris Bergman, our first question was why cheerleaders? His answer? Why not cheerleaders?

Ra Ra BOOM Features A Deeper Narrative