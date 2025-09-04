‘Ra Ra BOOM’ Review: A Short, But Sweet, Button-Mashing Good Time

Following our preview of Ra Ra BOOM at PAX East, I was very eager to play more of the beat’em up game. After playing the game in its entirety, I can confidently say Gylee Games is keeping the momentum going for the genre.

There is nothing complicated about Ra Ra BOOM, and that’s perfectly okay. It’s a sidescrolling beat’em up that puts you in the sneakers and, in one character’s case, the skates of ninja/cheerleaders who are trained to take on Zoi, a rogue AI that has forced humanity to flee Earth and take refuge among the stars.

Eventually, the fight finds its way to space, forcing the quartet of badass. Still, fairly green warrior cheerleaders to go to Earth to take care of the threat, not only to get some revenge, but to save humanity in the process, delivering a fun experience that’s also best enjoyed with friends.

No One Way To Take Out Zoi’s Minions

Love Games? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Ra Ra Boom sets itself apart from other beat’em up games by giving players an option of how they want their roughly five-hour lane/sidescrolling experience to play out.

Players can choose from four characters, Aris, Saida, Ren, and Vee, who each have different strengths and weaknesses, but they all have a set of melee attacks, or if you want to play it safe, and fight from a distance, use machine guns, a rocket launcher, or ninja stars to keep the robots at bay.

During my playthrough of the game, I opted for a sweet mix of both ranged and melee combat because I felt it made the experience more exciting, as you are taking a risk when you come in close to take out enemies.

Ranged weapons, while effective, are not as powerful as the melee attacks.

Each character also has a powerful special attack that, honestly, is a bit overpowered, and can even take out the most demanding boss if used enough.

Taking out foes also earns you scrap, which is the currency in the game that you can use to upgrade your character. Ra Ra BOOM is very generous in that department because it doesn’t take long to fully level up the girls, making them quite formidable before you hit the game’s final stage.

A Serviceable Story With A Meaningful Narrative

Most beat’em ups aren’t trying to deliver you a thought-provoking story, or anything memorable for the most part, but that’s not the case with Ra Ra BOOM.

Chris Bergman, the developer for the game, revealed that he used his personal experience with his father-in-law’s passing when crafting the game’s story, and you get a sense of that during the playthrough experience, because it is a meaningful and memorable experience.

You will care for the young ninja cheerleaders as they navigate this short journey following the traumatic moment they first experience that thrusts them into their mission to stop the rogue AI.

Bergman delivers a story that is engaging enough to keep you invested and to see the experience through to the end.

Final Verdict

Ra Ra Boom isn’t going to rack up awards, but it’s a great reminder of why we love and play video games in the first place, to sit on the couch, pick up the controller, and have fun.

While doing all of that, you will also meet four characters worth giving a damn about.

Ra Ra Boom is a fantastical experience that is even better when experienced with friends. It’s also enjoyable alone with respectable replay value, and is quite challenging as you will find yourself running out of lives.

The upgrade system does a lot to alleviate the frustration provided by the game’s challenging levels that sometimes feature numerous enemies coming at you.

The game is also beautiful, featuring an art style reminiscent of your favorite comic books or Saturday morning cartoons, which also helps tell Ra Ra Boom’s story.

My only complaints with the game are that it’s too short, but, hey, who knows, maybe there is some DLC in the game’s future. While the characters are cool, they don’t really feel too distinct from one another, and the game can feel a bit too easy at times.

Ra Ra Boom is out now on PS5, Xbox Series S and X, and PC via Steam.

*Steam key provided for review by the game’s developer.*

1. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 2. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 3. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 4. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 5. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 6. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 7. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 8. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 9. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 10. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 11. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 12. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 13. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games 14. Ra Ra Boom Source:Ra Ra Boom Ra Ra Boom ra ra boom,gylee games