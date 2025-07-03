Subscribe
Close
Games

'Helldivers 2' Is Coming To Xbox This Summer, Gamers React

Xbox Gamers Can Now Help Spread Democracy, ‘HellDivers 2’ Arrives On Series S & X This Summer

Published on July 3, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

'Helldivers 2' Is Coming To Xbox This Summer, Gamers React

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment / Helldivers 2

Team Xbox needed some good news after word of Microsoft laying off over 9,000 employees hit timelines. Today, the company announced that the PlayStation Studios hit, Helldivers 2, from Arrowhead Game Studios, is coming to Xbox Series S | X consoles.

Xbox gamers can now enlist and join the fight to help spread democracy when Helldivers 2 finally arrives on Xbox consoles on August 26.

Related Stories

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time, and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game, ” Director Mikael Eriksson said while speaking about the game’s arrival on Xbox. “We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have, the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

The game will also arrive on the same day Gears of War: Reloaded lands on the PlayStation 5,

Helldivers 2 launched on the PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and instantly became a rare win in the live service space for PlayStation. It became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game, moving 12 million copies in 12 weeks.

The Walls of Exclusivity Are Slowly, But Surely Coming Down

With Helldivers 2’s shock launch on Xbox, this is a clear indication that exclusivity is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Microsoft is already all-in on bringing games like the aforementioned Gears of War: Reloaded, Hellblade 2, which is set to release in August, and Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2, which is scheduled for release in October.

Sony is notoriously stingy with its PlayStation Studios games. Still, the company has been showing as of late that it is willing to share with MLB The Show from Sony’s San Diego Studio, sliding onto Xbox, and Lego Horizon Adventures landing on the Nintendo Switch.

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox is a significant victory for democracy and will only add to the large player base the game has. We welcome more Helldivers into the fight.

You can see more reactions to the news in the gallery below.

1. Yup

2. Welcome to the fight future Helldiver

3.

4. Now this would be something to see

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B

    Tis' The Season: Star's X-Mas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

    Bossip
    Destiny's Child

    Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close