Xbox Gamers Can Now Help Spread Democracy, ‘HellDivers 2’ Arrives On Series S & X This Summer

Team Xbox needed some good news after word of Microsoft laying off over 9,000 employees hit timelines. Today, the company announced that the PlayStation Studios hit, Helldivers 2, from Arrowhead Game Studios, is coming to Xbox Series S | X consoles.

Xbox gamers can now enlist and join the fight to help spread democracy when Helldivers 2 finally arrives on Xbox consoles on August 26.

“We know gamers have been asking for this for some time, and we are so excited to bring more Helldivers into our game, ” Director Mikael Eriksson said while speaking about the game’s arrival on Xbox. “We have so much more in store for the future months and years – and the more players we have, the more stories we can tell! The fight for Super Earth has only just begun.”

The game will also arrive on the same day Gears of War: Reloaded lands on the PlayStation 5,

Helldivers 2 launched on the PlayStation 5 in February 2024 and instantly became a rare win in the live service space for PlayStation. It became the fastest-selling PlayStation Studios game, moving 12 million copies in 12 weeks.

The Walls of Exclusivity Are Slowly, But Surely Coming Down

With Helldivers 2’s shock launch on Xbox, this is a clear indication that exclusivity is slowly becoming a thing of the past. Microsoft is already all-in on bringing games like the aforementioned Gears of War: Reloaded, Hellblade 2, which is set to release in August, and Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds 2, which is scheduled for release in October.

Sony is notoriously stingy with its PlayStation Studios games. Still, the company has been showing as of late that it is willing to share with MLB The Show from Sony’s San Diego Studio, sliding onto Xbox, and Lego Horizon Adventures landing on the Nintendo Switch.

Helldivers 2 coming to Xbox is a significant victory for democracy and will only add to the large player base the game has. We welcome more Helldivers into the fight.

