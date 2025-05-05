‘Gears of War: Reloaded’ Announced, Brings The Xbox Game Studios Franchise To The PS5, Gamers React

'Gears of War: Reloaded' Announced For PS5, Gamers React
Gears of War has been long-rumored to be one of many Xbox exclusive video game franchises to make its way onto the PlayStation, and that day has finally come. Just like how Emergence Day took citizens of Sera by surprise, Xbox hit us with the shocking announcement out of nowhere that its popular video game franchise from The Coalition, Gears of War, will land on the PS5 this summer. According to the announcement on Xbox News Wire, Gears of War: Reloaded will be a “faithful remaster” of the first game in the franchise that will be “optimized for more platforms than ever before.” When it arrives on August 26, Gears of War: Reloaded will feature 4K resolution, 120 FPS support, and a new multiplayer experience that will introduce cross-progression and cross-play across all platforms, making this the definitive way to play the game. Other features include
- High Dynamic Range (HDR)
- Dolby Vision & 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos
- 7.1.4 3D Spatial Audio
- Variable Refresh Rate (VRR)
- 4K assets and remastered textures
- Enhanced post-processing visual effects
- Improved shadows and reflections
- Super resolution with improved anti-aliasing
- Zero loading screens during Campaign
Gears of War: Reloaded Will Be A Free Upgrade For Ultimate Edition OwnersThe game’s announcement of the remaster of the game that first blew our minds back in 2006 on the Xbox 360 console comes as The Coalition is set to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Gears of War franchise. The Coalition is developing Gears of War: Reloaded in partnership with Sumo Interactive and Disbelief. It will cost $39.99 when it arrives on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox PC, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PlayStation 5, and Steam. GOW: Reloaded will be a free upgrade for players who purchased the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition. It will feature “the most complete version of the game,” including all post-launch downloadable content at no additional cost, like the bonus Campaign act, all multiplayer maps and modes, and a full roster of classic characters and cosmetics unlockable through progression.
