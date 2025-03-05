'Gears of War Collection' PS5 Annoucment Reportedly Imminent
‘Gears of War Collection’ Reportedly Coming To PS5 This Summer, Gamers Are Excited
Phil Spencer said he was no longer putting fences around Xbox first-party games, and that continues to be the case if, in fact, this latest news is true. According to insider eXtas1s (via Reddit), a Gears of War Collection announcement is imminent and when it does, we will learn it is coming to the PS5 console. PlayStation Lifestyle reports that the PS5 port is all but confirmed. Numerous insiders say they heard the game is in development for the PS5 console, which will feature remastered versions of the first three Gears of War games. eXtas1s claims the remastered trilogy is set for a 2025 release. It will launch on day one alongside Xbox and PC releases and will be formally announced during an upcoming Xbox Showcase. Other reports suggest that the Gears of War Collection will be PS5 Pro enhanced but will not have multiplayer. The website notes that the eXtas1s’ claims should be taken with a “grain of salt” due to their “mixed reputation” but also says that they have been right more times than wrong.Xbox boss
Gamers Are Excited To Play Gears of War AgainReactions to the news of Gears of War coming to PS5 are positive. “I played the entire campaign 1-4 as Dom… Mostly as Dom, so getting to play this again will be very satisfying. I miss them,” one gamer on X, formerly Twitter wrote. Another user on X wrote, “Gears of war on PS5 ??? What a time to be alive.” If Gears of War is finally announced for PS5, it will join other former Xbox exclusives, Forza Horizon 5, Sea of Thieves, Hi-Fi Rush, which have already jumped to the PS5. The only title left is Halo. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash