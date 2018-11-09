Herschel Supply & The Beastie Boys Link For “Hello Nasty”Collaboration

It’s been 20 years since the release of the Beastie Boys‘ 5th studio album “Hello Nasty.” To celebrate the album’s 20th-anniversary Herschel Supply is teaming up with the rap trio for an exclusive product release.

The classic album earned the Beastie Boys Grammy Awards back in 1999 for Best Rap Album and Best Rap Performance for “Intergalactic.” The “Hello Nasty” collection which is geared towards modern Dj’s and music lovers is the perfect way to pay homage to the album and will feature the brands classic Anchor Sleeve and a custom DJ Record Bag which will sports a tonal screen prints of the album’s original artwork.

Per Herschel Supply:

“Sized to fit a 13” MacBook Air, Pro, or a 12.9” iPad Pro, the protective Anchor Sleeve is both padded and fleece-lined. Designed specifically for this Beastie Boys: Hello Nasty Collection, the highly functional DJ Record Bag holds plenty of vinyl (about twenty 12” records) and a 13” laptop sleeve, with storage options for headphones, hard drives, USBs, and DJ paraphernalia. Perfect for the modern DJ or music lover, the bag is equipped with front zips and a structured bottom, which keeps it upright, for easy access, and its various carrying options include a removable shoulder strap and a back-strap that slides onto a luggage trolley handle.”

“Each piece is finished with a Beastie Boys: Hello Nasty internal woven label and the DJ Record Bag includes a bright contrast liner with an all-over pattern print featuring the Beastie Boys’ “Spaceman” artwork.”

This is the second collaboration involving the rap group this year, they also teamed up with Sonos to launch a limited edition smart speaker as well. The collection is officially available today in limited quantities at herschel.com and at select retail locations. So you better move fast if you want to land you one of the pieces from the collection. Hit the gallery below to get a detailed look at tote and anchor sleeve below. T

—

Photo: Herschel Supply