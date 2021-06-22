1. Shad Moss (Bow Wow) Source:Instagram Shad Moss, aka Bow Wow, pegs himself as one of the best gamers in the Hip-Hop community, specifically when playing games like Madden NFL and NBA 2K. There is plenty of video footage of him out there handing out Ls in the basketball video game. For example, in one video shared on his Instagram account Bow Weezy beats the breaks off his longtime mentor Jermaine Dupri.

2. Soulja Boy Source:Instagram Bow Wow’s upcoming Verzuz opponent Soulja Boy is definitely one of Hip-Hop’s biggest gamers. When he is not pushing his own consoles, you can catch the CEO of SODMG Gamers on either PS5 or Xbox Series X live-streaming his gaming antics on his Twitch channel, where he goes live once a day to entertain his 758k followers playing either Fortnite, recently released Biomutant, Grand Theft Auto V and Gears 5.

3. T-Pain T-Pain may not know how to use the hidden folder in his Instagram DMs properly, but he definitely knows how to game. The Rapper Ternt Sanga is regularly on Twitch handing out Ls in Call of Duty, Apex Legends, Mario Party, and other games. He loves games so much he even did a fantastic cosplay of Tekken character Leroy Smith.

4. The Game Source:Getty Jayceon Taylor doesn’t call himself The Game for no reason. The west coast Hip-Hop star explains his rap moniker comes from his love of video games, and he puts that passion on display for when he is handing out Ls either Madden or NBA 2K. The Game is so good in Madden that he boasted that he was ranked no.1 in the world. He was the#6 best Madden NFL 09 in the world, with a record of 174 wins and 31 losses. He was also one of the UK’s top one hundred players.

5. Lupe Fiasco Source:YouTube Lupe Fiasco is not just an exceptional rapper, but he’s also a great martial artist as well. The Chicago rapper takes his love for fighting into video games by channeling that energy into fighting games, particularly Street Fighter V, and he is no pushover either. Fiasco got the opportunity to test his skills against Street Fighter champion Daigo Umehara in an exhibition match, and he won.

6. Snoop Dogg Source:Instagram When Snoop Dogg isn’t laying down tracks, filming episodes of Martha & Snoop, or a new movie, you can catch the west coast legend blowing it down and playing video games. Whether he’s playing Spyro The Dragon by himself or taking on someone in Madden NFL, which he can get very passionate about, Uncle Snoop always brings his best.