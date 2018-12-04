Hip-Hop Wired 2018 Holiday Gift Fashion Guide For Every Man In Your Life

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have both passed so hopefully you have already secured your gadget, gizmo and electronic needs. If you’re like every other American you’re probably still on the hunt for the perfect gifts for a couple of men in your life.
Whether it is for your brother, father, friend or mentor there are plenty of ways to keep them fresh for the holiday season without breaking the bank.
Historically men have gotten the short of the Christmas tree branch with boring hat and scarf sets, dull sweaters, Michael Jordan cologne (self-explanatory) and those winter slippers that he will never wear again. Luckily, HipHopWired.com has you covered with some fashion pieces that are guaranteed to garner the lucky recipient likes on The Gram. No Fashion Nova (no shots).
Photo: adidas
1. Dleak Leather Bow TieSource:Dleak Leather Bow Ties
D Leak Bow Ties
$250.00
DLeakLeatherBowTies.com
You can never go wrong by going for quality over quantity. Derrick Leak will bring your neck wear dreams to life for any occasion. The Brooklyn designer specializes in bespoke ties using premium materials including leather, sequin, snakeskin, crocodile and even flowers. Dress how you want to be addressed.
2. New Era NFL Knit CollectionSource:New era
New Era
$25.00
Neweracap.com
Represent your team the right way with official on-field cap of the NFL. The New Era’s Knit collection will keep you warm and looking like you’re sideline approved.
3. Under Armour Run Gore-Tex Windstopper JacketSource:Under Armour
Under Armour
$71.99
Underarmour.com
Fend off even the nastiest winds with the help of Gore-Tex Windstopper panels, which offer just the right amount of breathability. Plus, secured zippered hand pockets keep his items safe in one place between hill repeats.
4. Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Turtleneck SweaterSource:Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Ralph Lauren Wool Turtleneck Sweater
$368.00
Poloralphlauren.com
You can’t go wrong with a classic Ralph Lauren piece. This turtleneck features their timeless “Polo” crest emblem on the front via imported Italian wool. Upgrade his holiday sweater game on a possible 30% discount if you act quickly.
5. adidas Ultraboost LTD SneakerSource:adidas Ultraboost LTD Sneaker
adidas Ultraboost LTD Sneaker
$200.00
adidas.com
Whether he is a runner or likes to keep things cozy the adidas Ultraboost is always a safe bet. A combination of Primeknit upper paneling, their most responsive cushioning and Coogi sweater inspired toe tip for the win.
6. ZARA Man Hooded Duffel CoatSource:Zara
ZARA
$99.00
zara.com
Style and profile for under 100 dollars with a camel duffel. The coat can be dressed up or down making it a staple menswear item that will be welcomed by any man’s closet.
7. Daniel Wellington 36mm Classic Durham WatchSource:Daniel Wellington
Daniel Wellington
$199.00
Neimenmarcus.com
Quality wrist wear doesn’t always come at a big price. This Daniel Wellington timepiece features a minimal approach that will suit his business needs at the nine to five and keep him classy on the weekend.
8. Timberland King 40 Below Super BootSource:Timberland
Timberland
$260.00
DTLR.com
It’s the Timberland 40 Below boot. What else needs to said at this point?
9. The North Face Summit Expedition L3 Down HoodieSource:The North Face
The North Face
$385.00
Thenorthface.com
The always reliable North Face jacket gets a modern update with a glossy shell. Filled with the highest quality commercially available goose down and available in three colorways.
10. Ted Baker Leather Duffel BagSource:Ted Baker London
Ted Baker
$479.00
Nordstrom.com
This ultra-durable leather duffel bag luxuriously crafted with clean, understated detail pops with a vibrant globe-trotting print lining. Stay stylish on the go.
12. Away – Solstice CollectionSource:Away
AWAY
The Carry-On $225, The Bigger Carry-On $245
http://www.awaytravel.com
Away luggage has developed a reputation for being clean, crisp and head turning. Did we mention they have a lifetime guarantee?