Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen to in March

Published on March 18, 2025
Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen to This March

Source: Gilbert Flores/@saintlamar/Joseph Okpako/@ria4reel / Gilbert Flores/@saintlamar/Joseph Okpako/@ria4reel

Hip-Hop and R&B have come a long way, and right now, the game is in a solid place. Artists like Lil Baby, Rod Wave, NBA YoungBoy, and more are absolutely killing it.
These young kings are showing us what it means to make moves, whether it’s Lil Baby’s smooth flow, Rod Wave’s heart-touching lyrics, or NBA YoungBoy’s gritty energy. They’re pushing the culture forward while staying true to the essence of the streets. Hip-hop is in a great spot, with these artists leading the charge for the new generation.

Don’t get it twisted, while the young blood is running things, the OGs still have a huge say. Legends like Jay-Z, Nas, and Kendrick Lamar continue to shape the game, showing the younger artists how it’s done and giving them a blueprint for success. It’s the perfect balance—young artists rising to the occasion while paying homage to those who paved the way. One artist who’s been rapping his a** off for years but is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves is Rueben Vincent. The Charlotte NC native had been spitting fire for a minute now, and it’s dope to see him getting his shine. His bars and delivery are on a whole different level, and his time is now. On the R&B side, RealestK is back at it. He blew up during the pandemic with his TikTok anthem “WFM,” and now he’s coming through with his cleanest track yet, “Deja Vu.” This dude’s got a vibe, and his growth is undeniable. So, in March, make sure you’re tuned in to these artists, ‘cause they’re pushing the boundaries and representing the future of Hip-Hop and R&B, all while holding it down for the culture. Check out the full list below. Additional contributions by D.L. Chandler.

1. Saint Lamar, one of the faces of "YN RNB"

2. Ray Vaughn – "CEMETERY lanterns" makes you wanna squabble up

3. Saba – Lyrical Lemonade freestyle reminded us he's one of them one's

4. Stunna Sandy – Holding it down for all the baddies

5. Big Cheeko

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_LW_2DAuRg/

6. Bellygang Kushington – Hustler music 101

7. Karri – This Gelo sample mixed with the Oakland R&B vibes…chefs kiss

8. Ruben Vincent x 9th Wonder Album OTW

9. Seddy Hendrix – The Florida native has been walkin' on everything he touches

10. Rufus Sims – Album dropping March 22nd

11. Sy Ari Da Kid

12. Bay Swag might have the NY anthem with "Drank"

13. Jozzy teases "Maybe", fuego

14. Kocky Ka has the hottest snippet this year with "Dark Nights"

15. Ria4Reel

16. Recoechi – Music Video for “Walking Temple” is out now

17. Ankhlejohn

18. RealestK – "Deja Vu"

19. Jorjiana's unorthodox flows and bars need to be studied

20. REASON

21. Ty Farris

