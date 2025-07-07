Subscribe
Close
News

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In July

Published on July 7, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hip-Hop Wired’s Artists You Gotta Listen To In July

Source: @brandyhaze / @ffawty / @_moneydw / @honeybunsecrets / IG

Hip-Hop Wired’s “Artists You Gotta Listen To In July” list is packed with some dope talent. Leading the charge is Money DW, a Houston native who’s been building steam in the South. His gritty delivery and street-wise perspective earned him a major co-sign from H-Town icon Kirko Bangz, signaling big things ahead.
Also catching fire is KWN, who just dropped her debut studio project, “with all due respect”. The rising star made noise with her commanding single “do what I say,” and has been a constant topic of conversation thanks to a rumored relationship with Kehlani. But it’s her confident sound and unapologetic lyrics that really set her apart, KWN is definitely one to keep on your radar.

Related Stories

From the U.S. Virgin Islands, Ffawty is making a name for himself as a true musical Swiss Army knife. His latest release, “Closure,” showcases his ability to blend emotion with infectious melodies. With consistent output and undeniable charisma, Ffawty’s momentum is building fast. This month’s list proves that the next wave of stars isn’t waiting for permission, they’re already making noise. Check out the full list on Hip-Hop Wired and tap in before everyone else does.

1. Big YBA

2. Bunna B

3. Simxsantana

4. Trajik

5. Panamera P

6. PBE Messico

7. Ffawty

8. KWN

9. Money DW

10. Jwalt

11. Brandy Haze

12. Chase Alexander

Related Tags

new artist

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Cardi B

    Tis' The Season: Star's X-Mas Trees Are Stealing The Holiday Spotlight

    Bossip
    Destiny's Child

    Black Christmas Classics: 10 Soulful Santa-Approved Songs For Your X-Mas Playlist

    Bossip
    Los Angeles Rams v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025

    Puka Nucua Says Concussions Aren't Real Just Days After Antisemitic Blunder, Social Media Has a Headache

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close