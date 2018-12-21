Holy Hornballs: The-Dream Drops 40-Track Project About Bumping Uglies, Twitter Got Jokes

As the King Of R&B debates rage on for whatever reason, some of the game’s original OGs have had their say while others are content to let Jacquees and the other youngins cook. However, veteran crooner The-Dream is trying to insert himself into the conversation with a ridiculously horny triple album that has Twitter firing off all the jokes right now.

Titled, Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3, the 40-track, triple LP is all about doing the do. The-Dream, who last dropped a full-length in 2013, has been teasing the new project on a recent studio run. In a chat with Beats 1 on Apple Music, the artist born Terius Nash chimed in on the King Of R&B chatter, stating that he understood why Jacquees made the statement. The-Dream shared in the chat that he himself has done the same in a bid to pump himself up to do great things.

Whatever the case, The-Dream is back to show and prove where he ranks in the discussion of R&B’s king. But at 40 tracks, all with a very singular focus, Twitter has been firing off jokes to the point The-Dream became a trending topic.

Check out the reactions to Ménage à Trois: Sextape Vol. 1, 2, 3 below.

