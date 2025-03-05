Houston Hip-Hop Grieves The Loss of Former Mayor Turner
Houston Hip-Hop Grieves The Loss Of Former Mayor Sylvester Turner
Sylvester Turner, a true Houston legend, passed away at 70, leaving a huge impact on the city he loved. Born Sept. 27, 1954, Turner was always proud to rep H-Town, showing love for his home every chance he got. As a lifelong Texan, he understood the importance of Houston’s culture and made sure to always honor it, especially the city’s massive influence on Hip-Hop. Houston is home to some of the most iconic figures in Hip-Hop, and Turner was always embraced by the community. One of his last big moves as mayor was declaring Dec. 13 “Hip Hop History Day” in honor of the city’s legendary music scene. This day celebrated Houston’s undeniable mark on the culture, paying tribute to the artists, producers, and key players who helped shape the sound that the world knows today. The event, hosted by Bun B and Donnie Houston, brought together the biggest names from the city’s Hip-Hop scene—artists, producers, label execs, DJs, and more. It was a moment to reflect on H-Town’s history and recognize the people who helped put it on the map, from the underground to the mainstream. Today, we remember Mayor Sylvester Turner for his deep connection to Houston’s Hip-Hop culture. The love from artists and fans across the city speaks volumes about his legacy. From his time in office to his final act of honoring the culture, Turner made sure H-Town’s influence was felt far and wide. He may be gone, but the impact he made on the city and its music scene will live on forever.Former Mayor
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash