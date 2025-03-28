Subscribe
Remembering The Life Of Freebandz Rapper, Young Scooter

Published on March 28, 2025
Annual All Black Affair

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Atlanta rapper Young Scooter passed away on his birthday, leaving fans and the rap world in shock.
Scooter’s career took off in 2012 when he signed with Future’s Freebandz label. He was one of the first artists Future brought on board, and that move helped him make his mark in the game. His Street Lottery mixtape was a game-changer, dropping bangers that got him noticed and helped him build a dedicated fanbase. He wasn’t just another rapper from Atlanta—he had that gritty, real-talk style that resonated with people from the streets. Over the years, Scooter dropped projects like The Game’s Omen and Juggathon, staying consistent with hard-hitting tracks and dope features. He worked with artists like Gucci Mane, Yo Gotti, and of course, Future, building his rep as one of the realest to do it. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the ATL legend;s family and friends. More news to come as the story develops.

