Hypebeast Alert: A Skechers x Champion Collab Is Here [Photos]

Are you a fan of the Champion hoodie? Love you some Skechers footwear? Then you’re in luck with their newest collaboration.

As spotted on Hypebeast, the two companies are linking for a new capsule. The release will be split into two separate drops; one called the “Action” series and the other is the “Basic” series. Both are inspired by the 1990’s era; allegedly.

The “Basic” wears stick to a leisurely vibe with crew necks sweatshirts, sweatpants and hoodies. Also included is a polyester shelled varsity jacket in black and blue. On the opposite side the “Action” set offers more a little more variety with fitted hoodies, track shorts, socks and a fanny pack.

The Skechers x Champion capsule collection is available now at select Skechers retail stores in China. Pricing starts at $48.00 dollars for the long sleeve tees. You can see more photos of the drop below.

Photo: Skechers x Champion