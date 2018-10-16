Hypebeast Alert: A SUPREME x The North Face Collection Is Here [Photos]

Co-branding efforts continue to fuel the street wear industry. One of the latest, and tried and true, collaborations marries Hip-Hop and the great outdoors.

SUPREME has announced a new collection with The North Face (they’ve done this before). They re-imagine the Alameda, California based company’s signature apparel items via premium materials. Their iconic parka jacket receives a plush treatment with lambskin leather, a fixed hood and full zip construction. Available in four colors, this piece is seemingly the foundation of the drop.

As with any SUPREME collab accessories were crafted too. Included in the set is a waist bag; the trendy piece features a cushioned foam back panel and winged adjustable hip belt. Additionally a separate leather shoulder bag has a front zip compartment with adjustable shoulder strap. Lastly we get six panel hats in leather to match with the parkas.

The SUPREME x The North Face collection will be available in New York, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London, Paris, NY, Brooklyn, LA, London, Paris and online starting October 18th. You can view the rest of the collection below.

Photo: SUPREME x The North Face