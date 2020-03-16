Idris Elba Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Says “Don’t Freak Out”

Idris Elba has tested positive for the Coronavirus. The renowned actor took to social media to reveal his status and to urge his fans, and the world, not to freak out.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” he tweeted today (March 16). “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

In the video message, Elba said he doesn’t have any symptoms, but self-isolated when he realized he had been near some who had been exposed. Last Friday that aforementioned person tested positive, and Elba got his results today (“It’s sucks, he said.”).

“This is serious,” he said in the 2-minute clip where he is accompanied by his wife, Sabrina Dhowre. “Now is the time to really think about social distancing, washing your hands. Beyond that, there are people out there who aren’t showing symptons and that can easily spread it.”

Elba says he’s told all his family, friends and colleagues (and fans, obviously) and notes that transparency during times like these is important.

He added, “Look, we live in a divided world right now, we can all feel it, it’s been bullshit. But, now is the time for solidarity. Now is a time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected. From those who have lost people that they love, to people who don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real…stay positive, don’t freak out.”

Bless up to Idris and Sabrina. Peep reactions to this news below. Maybe more people will take this seriously, now?

For the latest on the Coronavirus, visit the CDC.