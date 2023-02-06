J Prince Fires Shots At Offset & Ignites Beef, Civilian Twitter Has Unnecessary Commentary

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

J Prince has garnered a reputation that seems larger than life in some respects, prompting many to hold the Texas native’s name in both reverence and fear. The Rap-A-Lot and Mob Ties honcho was a recent guest on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast and took a swipe at Offset, prompting a reply along with civilian Twitter seemingly knowing the ins and outs of how gangsters move.

J Prince, J Prince Jr., and other members of the Prince family sat down with Gillie and Wallo to chop it up over a number of topics. Gillie rightly opened up the chat by offering condolences to Takeoff, who was shot and killed in J Prince’s native Houston during a dice game that went left.

Fans on Twitter noted that Gillie, typically viewed as an interviewer who asks tough questions, didn’t dig for details and clarity to the level his co-host and cousin Wallo demonstrated. However, the Prince family used the moment to defend themselves against allegations that they had something to do with the death of Takeoff and it appeared they named other individuals in a bid to clear their own involvement according to observers.

There was one point of serious contention as it relates to the Migos collective overall with J Prince saying that Offset was not as close to his blood cousin, Takeoff, in recent times. Mike Prince also got emotional when he spoke about the fateful evening of Takeoff’s death and decried the rumors that the Prince family was connected.

As it stands, J Prince and the Prince family find themselves trending on Twitter while Offset is fuming over the mishandling of the emotional nature of the passing, mentioning his cousin’s mother during his video.

On Twitter, folks are speaking from vantage points that are clearly not cut from the cloth and some folks are throwing flags on the play. Check out those reactions below along with the podcast episode in question.

—

Photo: Getty